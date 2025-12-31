"We believe in peace and fight for it". Zelenskyy congratulated Ukraine on the New Year

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed New Year greetings to fellow citizens.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy stresses the value of believing in peace and actively striving for it in his New Year greetings.
- Zelenskyy acknowledges the dedication and resilience of Ukrainian defenders in safeguarding peace and freedom.
- The President underscores the unity of Ukrainians, emphasizing the importance of cooperation, humanity, and shared values.
Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the New Year
The Head of State noted that another year is passing, marked by the dedication and resilience, principledness, and daily work of Ukrainians.
Zelensky noted that we continue to move forward together with what holds us together: experience and memory, native language, hope and faith.
We take with us the ability to cooperate and humanity — that which, despite everything. We believe in peace, fight for it and work for it. Happy New Year, dear Ukrainians!
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-