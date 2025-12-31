"We believe in peace and fight for it". Zelenskyy congratulated Ukraine on the New Year
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"We believe in peace and fight for it". Zelenskyy congratulated Ukraine on the New Year

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed New Year greetings to fellow citizens.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy stresses the value of believing in peace and actively striving for it in his New Year greetings.
  • Zelenskyy acknowledges the dedication and resilience of Ukrainian defenders in safeguarding peace and freedom.
  • The President underscores the unity of Ukrainians, emphasizing the importance of cooperation, humanity, and shared values.

Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the New Year

The Head of State noted that another year is passing, marked by the dedication and resilience, principledness, and daily work of Ukrainians.

This year was made possible thanks to our defenders — those who defended it not only for Ukraine, but also for all who value freedom and dignity.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that we continue to move forward together with what holds us together: experience and memory, native language, hope and faith.

We take with us the ability to cooperate and humanity — that which, despite everything. We believe in peace, fight for it and work for it. Happy New Year, dear Ukrainians!

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"life will triumph". Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Easter
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on Easter

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?