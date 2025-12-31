"We believe in peace and fight for it". Zelenskyy congratulated Ukraine on the New Year

Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the New Year

The Head of State noted that another year is passing, marked by the dedication and resilience, principledness, and daily work of Ukrainians.

This year was made possible thanks to our defenders — those who defended it not only for Ukraine, but also for all who value freedom and dignity. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that we continue to move forward together with what holds us together: experience and memory, native language, hope and faith.