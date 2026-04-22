We continue to work on strengthening sanctions against Russia — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the unblocking of EU financial support, along with new sanctions, should increase pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy reacted to the start of the release of 90 billion euros for Ukraine

According to him, the implementation of agreements with the EU, which provide for the unlocking of a support package for Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros for two years, as well as a new sanctions package against the Russian Federation, has actually already begun.

Unblocking is the right signal in the current circumstances. Russia must end its war. And it can only have the motivation to do so when both support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia are sufficient. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He emphasized that Ukraine fulfills its obligations to the European Union "even on such ambiguous issues as the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline" and is counting on appropriate steps from its partners.

We expect that the European side will also provide what is needed to truly protect life and bring Ukraine closer to full-fledged European integration.

At the same time, Kyiv expects a quick launch of the support package and continues negotiations with European leaders on the opening of new clusters within the framework of EU integration.

Separately, Zelensky noted that Ukraine is working to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and develop a European energy system to limit Moscow's ability to "manipulate energy supplies to Europe."

As a reminder, ambassadors of the European Union countries have previously agreed on a credit program for Ukraine worth 90 billion euros, along with the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.