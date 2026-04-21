Russia has big problems with the economy — Zelensky
Category
Economics
Publication date

Russia has big problems with the economy — Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is happening to the Russian economy?
Читати українською

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that the aggressor country of Russia has indeed started to have very serious economic problems, which dictator Vladimir Putin is not yet able to solve.

Points of attention

  • The situation in the Middle East remains favorable for Putin despite Russia's significant economic challenges.
  • Zelensky urges allies to recognize the energy challenges posed by the ongoing conflicts and emphasizes the need for a cautious approach in the international arena.

What is happening to the Russian economy?

Russia has big economic problems. A budget deficit of $100 billion cannot be covered by a short war in the Middle East. So far they have only covered 10%, no more.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The head of state draws the world's attention to the fact that the war in the Middle East is strengthening the Putin regime, depleting the United States, and depleting Europe's energy reserves.

Moreover, it creates pressure: where will China be?

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, it is simply difficult to be a mediator in the current situation on the international arena.

The Ukrainian leader urges allies not to forget that this is indeed a very serious energy challenge for everyone.

"Therefore, a war in Iran will lead to broader aggression not only in the Middle East. And it will limit Ukraine's access to air defense," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I was left without everything." Serhiy Flesh revealed the consequences of the Russian Federation's assassination attempt on him and his family
Sergey Flesh revealed the details of the Russian Federation's attempt on his life
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Magyar vows to arrest Israeli PM on Hungarian territory
Magyar will implement the ICC ruling regarding Netanyahu
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin may repeat a major offensive against Ukraine
Zelenskyy analyzed Putin's latest decisions

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?