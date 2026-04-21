Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that the aggressor country of Russia has indeed started to have very serious economic problems, which dictator Vladimir Putin is not yet able to solve.

What is happening to the Russian economy?

Russia has big economic problems. A budget deficit of $100 billion cannot be covered by a short war in the Middle East. So far they have only covered 10%, no more. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state draws the world's attention to the fact that the war in the Middle East is strengthening the Putin regime, depleting the United States, and depleting Europe's energy reserves.

Moreover, it creates pressure: where will China be?

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, it is simply difficult to be a mediator in the current situation on the international arena.

The Ukrainian leader urges allies not to forget that this is indeed a very serious energy challenge for everyone.