Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that the aggressor country of Russia has indeed started to have very serious economic problems, which dictator Vladimir Putin is not yet able to solve.
Points of attention
- The situation in the Middle East remains favorable for Putin despite Russia's significant economic challenges.
- Zelensky urges allies to recognize the energy challenges posed by the ongoing conflicts and emphasizes the need for a cautious approach in the international arena.
What is happening to the Russian economy?
The head of state draws the world's attention to the fact that the war in the Middle East is strengthening the Putin regime, depleting the United States, and depleting Europe's energy reserves.
Moreover, it creates pressure: where will China be?
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, it is simply difficult to be a mediator in the current situation on the international arena.
The Ukrainian leader urges allies not to forget that this is indeed a very serious energy challenge for everyone.
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