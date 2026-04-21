Putin may repeat a major offensive against Ukraine

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the latest decisions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may indicate that he is preparing to repeat a major offensive against Ukraine. However, it is difficult to say exactly what the Kremlin leader has in mind.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian leader suggests Putin may also opt for a smaller offensive to limit combat forces in Ukraine.
- The situation remains tense as the possibility of conflict escalation looms in the region.
Zelenskyy analyzed Putin's latest decisions
According to the head of state, Putin restricts access to social networks to minimize criticism of his actions from the Russian population.
First of all, the head of the Kremlin is very afraid of protests and riots.
The Ukrainian leader recalled that so far mobilization in the aggressor country is hidden in contracts.
However, if Putin wants to add a million to one and a half personnel to the active army, a large-scale mobilization is needed.
There is also another option that Putin may consider — to launch a parallel small offensive where it is possible to limit oneself to a smaller number of combat forces.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-