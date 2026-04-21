The General Staff reports on the defeat of 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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The General Staff reports on the defeat of 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff reports on the defeat of 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

On April 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 10 areas of concentration of manpower and equipment and three artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Details on the enemy's missile strikes, air strikes, guided bomb drops, kamikaze drones deployed, and attacks on settlements and troop positions.
  • Continuous updates on the ongoing conflict reflect the dynamics and impacts of the military actions between Russia and Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 21, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/21/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,320,310 (+1,040) people

  • tanks — 11,884 (+0) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,429 (+7) units.

  • artillery systems — 40,478 (+82) units.

  • MLRS — 1,749 (+1) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,350 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 435 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 350 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 250,463 (+1,905) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,549 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 90,763 (+192) units.

  • special equipment — 4,132 (+0) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, used two rockets, and carried out 78 air strikes, dropping 239 guided bombs.

In addition, it deployed 8,953 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,232 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 101 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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