Air defense neutralized Iskander-M and 116 drones during new Russian attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of April 20-21, the Russian occupiers launched strikes on Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 143 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — latest details

Enemy drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea, TOT Donetsk.

According to the latest data, about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 116 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

22 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 17 locations.

The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.