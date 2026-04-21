Air defense neutralized Iskander-M and 116 drones during new Russian attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense neutralized Iskander-M and 116 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — latest details
Читати українською

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of April 20-21, the Russian occupiers launched strikes on Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 143 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Despite the successful interception of enemy drones, the attack continues, emphasizing the ongoing need for vigilance and adherence to safety protocols in Ukrainian airspace.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine urge citizens to stay safe and support the air defense forces as they work towards victory in protecting the country's skies.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — latest details

Enemy drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea, TOT Donetsk.

According to the latest data, about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 116 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

22 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 17 locations.

The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call the air defense forces.

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