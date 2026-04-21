Air defense neutralized Iskander-M and 116 drones during new Russian attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of April 20-21, the Russian occupiers launched strikes on Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 143 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.
Points of attention
- Despite the successful interception of enemy drones, the attack continues, emphasizing the ongoing need for vigilance and adherence to safety protocols in Ukrainian airspace.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine urge citizens to stay safe and support the air defense forces as they work towards victory in protecting the country's skies.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — latest details
Enemy drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea, TOT Donetsk.
According to the latest data, about 80 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
22 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 17 locations.
The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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