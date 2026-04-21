Russia strikes Sumy and Kharkiv — many casualties
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Ukraine
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Russia strikes Sumy and Kharkiv — many casualties

State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Sumy and Kharkiv
Читати українською

On the night of April 21, Russian drones attacked Sumy again: a medical facility and houses were hit. According to the latest data, 15 people were injured, including 3 children. In Kharkiv, local authorities also reported casualties as a result of the enemy attack.

Points of attention

  • Ongoing assaults in Sumy and Kharkiv highlight the escalating conflict and the urgent need for international intervention to protect civilians.
  • The devastating consequences of Russia's attacks underscore the critical situation faced by residents in Sumy and Kharkiv, emphasizing the importance of swift action to safeguard innocent lives.

Consequences of Russia's attacks on Sumy and Kharkiv

The enemy continues to attack our city. A series of explosions were heard. More than 5 hits were recorded in one of the residential areas of the Zarichny district. Windows in residential buildings were broken, cars are burning, — said the mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, at night.

He also officially confirmed that the roof of one of the healthcare facilities was hit.

According to the head of the local OVA, Oleg Hryhorov, at least 15 residents of Sumy were injured as a result of a night attack by enemy UAVs.

Among the wounded are three children: girls aged 13, 15 and 17. They are hospitalized, and doctors are providing the necessary assistance. Most of those injured in the night attack by Russian drones are elderly people, he stressed.

On April 20, Russia also actively attacked Kharkiv and 13 settlements in the region. According to the latest data, 12 people were injured.

In Kharkiv, a 48-year-old and a 19-year-old man, women aged 50, 43, 77, 58, 52, 79, and a 17-year-old girl were injured; in Bogodukhiv, men aged 64, 45, and 43 were injured. Medics also provided assistance to a 51-year-old man who was injured in Izyum on April 19.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv Oblast

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