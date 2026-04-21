Russia strikes Sumy and Kharkiv — many casualties

On the night of April 21, Russian drones attacked Sumy again: a medical facility and houses were hit. According to the latest data, 15 people were injured, including 3 children. In Kharkiv, local authorities also reported casualties as a result of the enemy attack.
Points of attention
- Ongoing assaults in Sumy and Kharkiv highlight the escalating conflict and the urgent need for international intervention to protect civilians.
- The devastating consequences of Russia's attacks underscore the critical situation faced by residents in Sumy and Kharkiv, emphasizing the importance of swift action to safeguard innocent lives.
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Sumy and Kharkiv
He also officially confirmed that the roof of one of the healthcare facilities was hit.
According to the head of the local OVA, Oleg Hryhorov, at least 15 residents of Sumy were injured as a result of a night attack by enemy UAVs.
On April 20, Russia also actively attacked Kharkiv and 13 settlements in the region. According to the latest data, 12 people were injured.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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