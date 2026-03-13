"We don't need Ukraine's help!". Trump boasts of US drones as "the best in the world"

US President Donald Trump said that the US military has sufficient experience in the field of drones and does not need Ukraine's help, despite its significant combat experience in combating drones. He said this while commenting on possible cooperation with Kyiv in the field of countering drones against the backdrop of the war in the Middle East.
Points of attention
- The US President Donald Trump believes that the United States has the best technology to counter drones and does not require Ukraine's assistance in combating drones.
- Ukraine has developed effective counter-drone systems and offered them to American partners, showcasing significant practical experience in countering massive drone attacks.
Trump does not want Ukraine's help in countering Iranian drones
According to Trump, the United States has its own technology and capabilities to combat drones:
The statement came amid discussions of possible cooperation between the United States and Ukraine in countering Iranian drones. Previously, the Ukrainian side offered its American partners technologies for intercepting Shahed drones, which are actively used by Russia in the war against Ukraine.
At the same time, according to media reports, a few months ago the Trump administration showed no interest in the Ukrainian proposal for cooperation in this area. However, after the start of large-scale Iranian drone attacks in the Middle East, interest in the Ukrainian experience began to be discussed again in Washington.
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