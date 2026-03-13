"We don't need Ukraine's help!". Trump boasts of US drones as "the best in the world"

US President Donald Trump said that the US military has sufficient experience in the field of drones and does not need Ukraine's help, despite its significant combat experience in combating drones. He said this while commenting on possible cooperation with Kyiv in the field of countering drones against the backdrop of the war in the Middle East.

Trump does not want Ukraine's help in countering Iranian drones

According to Trump, the United States has its own technology and capabilities to combat drones:

I'll tell you one thing about Ukraine. They have to pay for everything, and they pay through NATO. When they buy missiles from us, when they buy anything from us, the money doesn't go to them, NATO pays the bills. Do they help us protect against [Iranian] drones? No, we don't need their help protecting us from drones. We know more about drones than anyone. We actually have the best drones in the world. Donald Trump President Trump

The statement came amid discussions of possible cooperation between the United States and Ukraine in countering Iranian drones. Previously, the Ukrainian side offered its American partners technologies for intercepting Shahed drones, which are actively used by Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian engineers have developed inexpensive drone interceptors and drone detection systems that have proven effective on the battlefield. According to experts, Ukraine today has one of the world's largest practical experiences in countering massive drone attacks. Share

At the same time, according to media reports, a few months ago the Trump administration showed no interest in the Ukrainian proposal for cooperation in this area. However, after the start of large-scale Iranian drone attacks in the Middle East, interest in the Ukrainian experience began to be discussed again in Washington.