"We have not forgotten and we have not forgiven". Zelenskyy honored the memory of the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people

On May 18, Ukraine marks the Day of Struggle for the Rights of the Crimean Tatar People and commemorates the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide on the occasion of the 82nd anniversary of the tragedy of their mass deportation. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, joined the commemoration.
Points of attention
- Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide on the 82nd anniversary of the mass deportation.
- President Zelenskyy condemns the deportation as an apparent genocide and vows that Ukraine has neither forgotten nor forgiven this heinous act.
The deportation of the Crimean Tatar people is one of the most cruel crimes of the Soviet regime — Zelenskyy
Zelensky called the deportation of Crimean Tatars an act of obvious genocide against this people.
Zelensky assured that Ukraine remembers these terrible victims.
Eternal memory to all victims of the deportation of 1944. Eternal glory to those who fight for life and defend Ukraine.
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