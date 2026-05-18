"We have not forgotten and we have not forgiven". Zelenskyy honored the memory of the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people
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Ukraine
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"We have not forgotten and we have not forgiven". Zelenskyy honored the memory of the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

On May 18, Ukraine marks the Day of Struggle for the Rights of the Crimean Tatar People and commemorates the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide on the occasion of the 82nd anniversary of the tragedy of their mass deportation. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, joined the commemoration.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide on the 82nd anniversary of the mass deportation.
  • President Zelenskyy condemns the deportation as an apparent genocide and vows that Ukraine has neither forgotten nor forgiven this heinous act.

The deportation of the Crimean Tatar people is one of the most cruel crimes of the Soviet regime — Zelenskyy

Zelensky called the deportation of Crimean Tatars an act of obvious genocide against this people.

The year 1944 will forever go down in history as an attempt to destroy a people — when both children and adults were thrown out of their homes and sent to a foreign land. A significant part of the people died on the way, many could not survive in the places of exile — at least a third, and this may be a very conservative estimate.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky assured that Ukraine remembers these terrible victims.

We have not forgotten or forgiven what happened. No nation deserves this. And even more so, Russia did not stop at what it had already done and started a new war against Ukraine from Crimea. And it is again trying to deprive the Crimean Tatar people and all of us, all Ukrainians, of their home. We are protecting ourselves from this and, as long as we are together and help each other, we will definitely protect ourselves.

Eternal memory to all victims of the deportation of 1944. Eternal glory to those who fight for life and defend Ukraine.

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Ukraine commemorates the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people
Another important day in the history of Ukraine

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