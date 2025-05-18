May 18 is the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Crimean Tatar Genocide and the Day of the Struggle for the Rights of the Crimean Tatar People. What is important to understand is that this is already the 81st anniversary of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people in 1944.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is committed to preserving the rights, culture, language, and traditions of the Crimean Tatar people
- The world is urged to recognize the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people as genocide and to join in supporting Ukraine's efforts.
Another important day in the history of Ukraine
The deportation of Crimean Tatars began on May 18, 1944 at 3 a.m. and continued until early June.
It was then that soldiers and NKVD operatives burst into the peaceful homes of Crimean Tatars.
Since most men were at the front at that time, women, children, and the elderly were forcibly forced to leave their homes, leaving only a few minutes for assembly.
What is also important to understand is that the yoke of “special settlers” in the territory of the then Uzbek SSR and the Urals involved constant supervision by repressive Soviet structures and forced physical labor.
According to official NKVD data, almost 30,000 Crimean Tatars died in the first year and a half of deportation alone, but in reality the number is much higher.
At that time, the USSR fought not only against people, but also against libraries, cultural values — everything that is evidence and a carrier of information and culture.
The Ukrainian side expresses its condolences and provides unwavering support, calling on the world to join in recognizing the crime of deportation as genocide of the Crimean Tatar people.
