"We remember and we will not forgive". Ukraine honors the memory of those executed and tortured in Russian captivity

On July 28, Ukraine honors the memory of those who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity.

This day is not only about loss. It is about the pain that does not subside. About people who did not have time to hug. About crimes that have no statute of limitations and that Ukraine must tell the world about, the General Staff noted.

The General Staff emphasized that systemic crimes against prisoners of war have become part of the military practice of the aggressor country.

The Russians torture. Shoot. Humiliate. Use our people as human shields, a tool of propaganda and blackmail. Olenivka, electric torture in captivity, sexual violence, inadequate nutrition, lack of medical care and contact with relatives — these are not exceptions, but links in a purposeful policy.

They added that Russia violates: the Geneva Conventions, the UN Convention against Torture, the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, and the foundations of the humanist tradition.

These are war crimes. Crimes against humanity. We are dealing with an organized system of abuse of Ukrainian prisoners. It is not enough to observe — international institutions must act. Their pressure is needed. Access. Control. Responsibility.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine expressed gratitude to all volunteers, human rights activists, and journalists who do not let the tragedy of the prisoners remain silent. To those who search for the missing, support their families, and keep in touch.

We honor those who fell in captivity. Tortured. Destroyed. We remember. And we will not forgive. We believe in the return of every one of our soldiers. And in the strength of every family that waits. With love, pain, and endurance. The state is doing everything possible to ensure that returns occur. And this work continues to bring everyone home. This is not just a fight for our people. This is a fight for humanity.

Even in inhumane conditions of captivity or captivity, Ukrainians maintain faith and hope.

This was written by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Their indomitability is an example for all of us and a challenge to the enemy, who is unable to break our will. Ukraine will do everything to honor the memory of those who gave the most precious thing for freedom and peace. Denys Shmyhal Minister of Defense of Ukraine

As a reminder, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution establishing the Day of Commemoration of the Defenders of Ukraine, participants in volunteer formations, as well as civilians who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity.