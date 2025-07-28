"We remember and we will not forgive". Ukraine honors the memory of those executed and tortured in Russian captivity

On July 28, Ukraine honors the memory of those who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity.
Points of attention
- Ukraine remembers and honors victims who suffered in Russian captivity, emphasizing the pain and loss endured.
- Crimes against prisoners of war in Russian captivity reflect a pattern of systemic abuse, violating international humanitarian standards and conventions.
- International institutions must intervene to ensure oversight, access, and accountability for violations of prisoners' rights in Russian captivity.
Ukraine commemorates those executed and tortured in Russian captivity
This day is not only about loss. It is about the pain that does not subside. About people who did not have time to hug. About crimes that have no statute of limitations and that Ukraine must tell the world about, the General Staff noted.
The General Staff emphasized that systemic crimes against prisoners of war have become part of the military practice of the aggressor country.
They added that Russia violates: the Geneva Conventions, the UN Convention against Torture, the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, and the foundations of the humanist tradition.
These are war crimes. Crimes against humanity. We are dealing with an organized system of abuse of Ukrainian prisoners. It is not enough to observe — international institutions must act. Their pressure is needed. Access. Control. Responsibility.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine expressed gratitude to all volunteers, human rights activists, and journalists who do not let the tragedy of the prisoners remain silent. To those who search for the missing, support their families, and keep in touch.
Even in inhumane conditions of captivity or captivity, Ukrainians maintain faith and hope.
This was written by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.
As a reminder, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution establishing the Day of Commemoration of the Defenders of Ukraine, participants in volunteer formations, as well as civilians who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity.
On the night of July 28-29, Russia carried out a mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka. This terrorist act was pre-planned and carried out by Russian troops against the defenders of Azovstal in Mariupol.
