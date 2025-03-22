We will have to learn to speak again. What is known about the condition of the Pope

The head of the Vatican's doctrinal office, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, spoke about the health of Pope Francis. As is known, the pontiff spent the last month in the hospital under medical supervision.
Points of attention
- The Pope has not needed artificial ventilation in recent days but is still receiving oxygen support at night to aid in breathing.
- Despite uncertainties about his return for Easter, the latest report indicates that the Pope's health remains stable.
What is happening to the Pope?
According to Cardinal Victor Manuel, the pontiff must "learn to speak" again after prolonged use of high-flow oxygen therapy.
Despite this, his condition has indeed stabilized.
What is important to understand is that the latest report on the Pope's health reported that his health remains stable with "slight improvement in breathing and mobility."
The pontiff has not required artificial ventilation for the past few days, although he has been receiving oxygen through a small tube near his nose at night to help him breathe.
It is still unknown whether Francis will return from the medical facility in time for Easter, which this year falls on April 20.
