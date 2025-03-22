We will have to learn to speak again. What is known about the condition of the Pope

The head of the Vatican's doctrinal office, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, spoke about the health of Pope Francis. As is known, the pontiff spent the last month in the hospital under medical supervision.

What is happening to the Pope?

According to Cardinal Victor Manuel, the pontiff must "learn to speak" again after prolonged use of high-flow oxygen therapy.

Despite this, his condition has indeed stabilized.

"The Pope is feeling very well, but the strong [flow of] oxygen is drying everything out. He needs to relearn how to speak, but his general physical condition is the same as before," said the head of the Vatican's doctrinal office. Share

What is important to understand is that the latest report on the Pope's health reported that his health remains stable with "slight improvement in breathing and mobility."

The pontiff has not required artificial ventilation for the past few days, although he has been receiving oxygen through a small tube near his nose at night to help him breathe.

It is still unknown whether Francis will return from the medical facility in time for Easter, which this year falls on April 20.