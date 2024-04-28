According to Matthew Saville, an analyst at the Royal London Research Institute (RUSI), there are no prospects for a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian military this year.
What analysts predict about further changes in the war in Ukraine
Saville notes that 2025 will most likely be very difficult for Ukraine.
He did not rule out that the Ukrainian military will have to cede even more territory before the front line is fully stabilized.
According to him, the Ukrainian authorities need to find a way to conduct a larger-scale mobilization campaign among the youth.
According to German military expert Carlo Masala in a comment to journalists of the Kleine Zeitung publication, the prospects for ending the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine look very bleak for Kyiv.
According to Masala, Putin is convinced that the US and Europe will not be willing or able to provide Ukraine with sufficient long-term support.
The article of The Washington Post notes that receiving aid from the United States will allow the Ukrainian military to stop the offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, but the Ukrainian military itself is unlikely to be able to launch its own counteroffensive at least until 2025.
At the same time, one of the representatives of the White House, on the condition of anonymity, told the journalists of the publication that the administration of President Joe Biden is aware of the delicacy of his conversations with colleagues in Kyiv about the personnel shortage in the country.
A Ukrainian lawmaker, who spoke to WP on condition of anonymity, said they believed Zelensky's statement in February that 31,000 soldiers had been killed since 2022 significantly understated the true toll of the war.
According to the lawmaker, the number of casualties among the military, which Ukraine has long refused to reveal, probably had to be presented as an understatement in order not to interfere with the already difficult recruitment and mobilization campaign.
According to the deputy, the mobilization efforts were also partially hindered by fears about the unlimited terms of mobilization, dissatisfaction with the low pay and fears that the government of Ukraine will not properly care for the families of those killed or wounded.
What they say in Ukraine
Ivan Naumenko, the head of the Department of Strategic Initiatives "Return Alive", said on Radio NV that the Ukrainian military should be on the defensive in the coming year.
According to him, offensive operations under the current circumstances would be a wrong strategy.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-