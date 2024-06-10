According to Western analysts and journalists of The Telegraph, the Third World War has already begun, but it is taking place in an unusual way.

Which indicates the beginning of the Third World War

The publication notes that China, Russia, Iran, Turkey and Qatar started a war against NATO countries due to the spread of their own influence and disinformation.

According to journalist Andrew Fox, for the first time since the end of the Second World War, a number of countries have united to redistribute the world.

In particular, Fox notes that China is seeking dominance in the Pacific region and seeks to gain access to resources in Africa and Asia.

Russia wants to regain control over the countries of the former USSR.

Iran seeks to get rid of the influence of the US and its Western allies in the Middle East.

Turkey and Qatar strive for dominance among the countries of the Arab world.

Instead of armed war, we see intense strategic competition. No country can compete with the US and NATO on the battlefield, so instead our enemies are trying to defeat us by economic and cultural means without firing a single shot, - notes Fox. Share

How a number of countries are already waging the Third World War against their Western allies

He emphasized that the opponents of the NATO countries had been preparing for a confrontation for a long time.

In particular, China extended its influence to more than 140 countries around the world through investments and in this way tried to establish control over 75% of the inhabitants of the planet.

Beijing has succeeded in making the world economic system dependent on the development of its infrastructure and gaining access to strategic ports and military bases.

At the same time, Russia tried to undermine the unity of its Western partners by trying to influence elections in the United States, trying to divide political circles in Great Britain and driving European countries into dependence on their own gas supplies.

In addition, the Kremlin actively spread and continues to spread disinformation, investing heavily in controlling the media space and the Internet.

Currently, Moscow is trying to undermine its opponents and destabilize pro-Western support in the Balkans and Central and Eastern Europe.

Putin resorted to direct armed aggression against Georgia and Ukraine.

In the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine, the Kremlin dictator is trying to demonstrate that he can wage a long and exhausting war.

Meanwhile, Iran took advantage of the chaos in the Middle East to establish regional hegemony after the 2003 Iraq War.

Tehran has created powerful and violent proxies in Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.

The Houthis were able to cut off vital shipping lanes close to the Suez Canal; Hezbollah in Lebanon carried out attacks on Israel. Iran-backed militias fired on American bases in Iraq.

At the same time, Qatar and Turkey are trying to play both sides.

Turkey uses NATO membership and trade ties with the EU, while Qatar offers the West military bases in Doha and huge financial investments.

At the same time, both countries continue to support the terrorist Palestinian group Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

By buying influence and spreading disinformation, these countries have undermined democracies, media and scientific institutions in order to gain support in the West and destroy our will to fight.