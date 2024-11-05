Western officials urged to prevent a pseudo-agreement with the Russian Federation after the US elections

More than a hundred current and former high-ranking officials of Western countries wrote an open letter. In it, they called on the countries of Europe to prepare for any results of the presidential elections in the USA and to prevent an agreement with the Kremlin.

The West warned against the "Munich Agreement" for Ukraine against the backdrop of the US elections

The signatories of the letter warn that the approach of the presidential elections in the USA creates a double strategic risk for Ukraine and its allies.

They express concern that if Republican candidate Donald Trump wins, the new administration could strike a deal with Russia that would negatively affect Ukraine's interests and undermine European security.

This may lead to the fact that Ukraine will remain outside NATO and the EU, finding itself in a state of false neutrality, and Europe will fall into a dangerous geopolitical gray zone, the signatories note. Share

Another possible scenario they consider the continuation of the policy of "stagnation and restrictions" under the leadership of the Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris, which, in their opinion, is already preventing Ukraine from fully fighting for victory.

The signatories also draw parallels with the Munich Agreement of 1938, which led to a "false peace" through concessions on the country's sovereignty. They believe that there is a third way that can ensure Ukraine's independence and victory over Russia.

We propose that a coalition of willing NATO members undertakes to increase military and financial support for Kyiv and confirm the goal of creating a sovereign Ukraine within internationally recognized borders, developing a clear strategy for victory, the authors of the letter emphasize. Share

US presidential election

Americans will vote for the next head of state on November 5, 2024. They will choose between former president and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and US Vice President, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.

Most experts agree that the victory of a democrat is beneficial to Ukraine. She publicly supports our country and promises to help in the future.

Trump, on the other hand, made ambiguous statements regarding support for Ukraine. A number of experts and politicians believe that he may stop helping Kyiv.

More than 75 million Americans voted early in the US presidential election. This represents almost half (48%) of the total number of voters in the 2020 election (154.6 million).