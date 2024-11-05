Western officials urged to prevent a pseudo-agreement with the Russian Federation after the US elections

More than a hundred current and former high-ranking officials of Western countries wrote an open letter. In it, they called on the countries of Europe to prepare for any results of the presidential elections in the USA and to prevent an agreement with the Kremlin.
Points of attention
- Western officials call to prevent a pseudo-agreement with the Russian Federation after the US elections.
- The presidential elections in the USA may create a strategic risk for Ukraine and its allies.
- A democratic victory in the elections could be beneficial for Ukraine, as Kamala Harris publicly supports the country.
- More than 75 million Americans have already voted in the US presidential election, creating tension in the political arena.
- It is important for Ukraine to have a clear victory strategy and support from NATO countries to ensure independence from Russia.
The West warned against the "Munich Agreement" for Ukraine against the backdrop of the US elections
The signatories of the letter warn that the approach of the presidential elections in the USA creates a double strategic risk for Ukraine and its allies.
They express concern that if Republican candidate Donald Trump wins, the new administration could strike a deal with Russia that would negatively affect Ukraine's interests and undermine European security.
Another possible scenario they consider the continuation of the policy of "stagnation and restrictions" under the leadership of the Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris, which, in their opinion, is already preventing Ukraine from fully fighting for victory.
The signatories also draw parallels with the Munich Agreement of 1938, which led to a "false peace" through concessions on the country's sovereignty. They believe that there is a third way that can ensure Ukraine's independence and victory over Russia.
US presidential election
Americans will vote for the next head of state on November 5, 2024. They will choose between former president and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and US Vice President, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.
Most experts agree that the victory of a democrat is beneficial to Ukraine. She publicly supports our country and promises to help in the future.
Trump, on the other hand, made ambiguous statements regarding support for Ukraine. A number of experts and politicians believe that he may stop helping Kyiv.
More than 75 million Americans voted early in the US presidential election. This represents almost half (48%) of the total number of voters in the 2020 election (154.6 million).
In states that provide voter registration data, Democrats so far have a slight lead, with 37.9% of the vote to 36.2% for Republicans.
