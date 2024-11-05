The elections in the USA have started. The first village announced the results

On November 5, the presidential election began in the United States. Results are already known from the first district - the settlement of Dixville Notch in the state of New Hampshire.

How they voted in Dixville Notch

As noted, four Republicans and two undeclared voters took part in the voting.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump received three votes each.

By tradition, all eligible voters in Dixville Notch gather at the now-defunct Balsams Hotel to cast their secret ballots.

After each vote, the votes are counted and the results announced immediately. This is several hours earlier than anywhere else in the US.

The community, located along the U.S.-Canada border on the northern edge of New Hampshire, opened and closed its polls just after midnight in a tradition that dates back to 1960.

US presidential election

Americans will vote for the next head of state on November 5, 2024. They will choose between former president and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and US Vice President, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.

Most experts agree that the victory of a democrat is beneficial to Ukraine. She publicly supports our country and promises to help in the future.

Trump, on the other hand, made ambiguous statements regarding support for Ukraine. A number of experts and politicians believe that he may stop helping Kyiv.

More than 75 million Americans voted early in the US presidential election. This represents almost half (48%) of the total number of voters in the 2020 election (154.6 million).