US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris announced that she voted early in the presidential and congressional elections. In particular, she chose the option of voting by mail.
Points of attention
- Kamala Harris voted early in the US presidential election using mail-in voting.
- Kamala Harris's public support of Ukraine and promises to continue providing aid make her the favorite to win the election.
- Joe Biden also voted in the election, and analysts predict a tight race between him and the Republican candidate.
- Experts believe that the victory of Kamala Harris in the elections can have positive consequences for Ukraine, as she is known for her support of our country.
- Polls have shown that now Kamala Harris has a better chance of winning, which will intensify the fight for the presidential seat in the United States.
Harris voted early in the US presidential election
Harris emphasized that her ballot will go to her home state of California, and that she trusts the early vote-by-mail system.
The vice president noted that she feels great and "is looking forward to the next 48 hours, which she will spend in communication with voters."
A few days ago, the current US president, Joe Biden, also voted. He voted in the state of Delaware, in the precinct of New Castle, near Wilmington, where his private residence is located.
US presidential election
Americans will vote for the next head of state on November 5, 2024. They will choose between former president and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and US Vice President, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.
Most experts agree that the victory of a democrat is beneficial to Ukraine. She publicly supports our country and promises to help in the future.
Trump, on the other hand, made ambiguous statements regarding support for Ukraine. A number of experts and politicians believe that he may stop helping Kyiv.
Focaldata, an authoritative polling company based in Great Britain, used its survey technology with a huge sample.
Her results indicate that Kamala Harris currently has more chances to become the new American leader.
According to representatives of Focaldata, 31,000 voters across the US took part in their large-scale survey.
