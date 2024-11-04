US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris announced that she voted early in the presidential and congressional elections. In particular, she chose the option of voting by mail.

Harris voted early in the US presidential election

I actually just filled out my mail-in ballot,” Kamala Harris told reporters on Nov. 3. Share

Harris emphasized that her ballot will go to her home state of California, and that she trusts the early vote-by-mail system.

The vice president noted that she feels great and "is looking forward to the next 48 hours, which she will spend in communication with voters."

A few days ago, the current US president, Joe Biden, also voted. He voted in the state of Delaware, in the precinct of New Castle, near Wilmington, where his private residence is located.

US presidential election

Americans will vote for the next head of state on November 5, 2024. They will choose between former president and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and US Vice President, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.

Most experts agree that the victory of a democrat is beneficial to Ukraine. She publicly supports our country and promises to help in the future.

Trump, on the other hand, made ambiguous statements regarding support for Ukraine. A number of experts and politicians believe that he may stop helping Kyiv.

Focaldata, an authoritative polling company based in Great Britain, used its survey technology with a huge sample.

Her results indicate that Kamala Harris currently has more chances to become the new American leader.