Trump leads Harris in early voting in key states — polls

Republican nominee Donald Trump has a slight lead over Vice President Kamala Harris among voters, according to a poll. It's about early voting in key states.

What are the survey results?

A poll by the Harvard Center for American Policy Studies ( Harvard CAPS/Harris ) showed that 48% of voters in key states who voted early supported Trump.

At the same time, 47% expressed support for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, while 5% said they chose another option or were undecided.

Among all voters in swing states, Trump was supported by 48% of respondents, while Harris received 46% of the vote.

Nationally, however, among early voters, Harris leads Trump by 8 percentage points, with 51 percent to 43 percent.

A total of 45% of voters plan to vote early, while 50% plan to do so directly on Election Day, November 5.

The survey also showed that Trump and Harris are almost evenly matched in states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and continue to actively campaign in these regions. Share

Nationally, Harris leads Trump by 3 percentage points, with 50 percent to 47 percent, according to The Hill/Decision HQ.

A new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shows an even tighter race, with Harris leading Trump by just 1% among registered voters.

The poll was conducted Oct. 11-13 among 3,145 registered voters, including 2,596 likely voters and 898 from swing states. The error for the entire sample is ±1.8%.

US presidential election

Americans will vote for the next head of state on November 5, 2024. They will choose between former president and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and US Vice President, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.

Most experts agree that the victory of a democrat is beneficial to Ukraine. She publicly supports our country and promises to help in the future.

Trump, on the other hand, made ambiguous statements regarding support for Ukraine. A number of experts and politicians believe that he may stop helping Kyiv.

Trump has repeatedly said that he will end the war in Ukraine in a day. However, he never said exactly how he would do it

Primary polls for the first debate on September 10 showed Harris winning.