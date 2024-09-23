Harris ahead of Trump by 5 points — poll results

US Vice President Kamala Harris is ahead of her Republican rival Donald Trump by 5 percentage points.

According to the poll, attitudes toward Harris have improved significantly since her nomination as the Democratic presidential nominee. 48% of the 1,000 registered voters expressed a favorable view of her, a significant increase from 32% in July.

It's the biggest jump in the ratings for a politician NBC has seen since George W. Bush's surge in support after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

For Trump, 40% of respondents rated him favorably, up only slightly from 38% in July. The survey was conducted from September 13 to 17, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Another CBS News poll also found Harris ahead of Trump by 4 percentage points among those planning to vote, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

The results are broadly in line with other national polls, including the Reuters/Ipsos survey, which suggest a tight race ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

While national polls provide important insight into the mood of the electorate, the Electoral College vote in each state will determine the winner. A key role will be played by several states, where fateful battles will be decided, - concluded the publication. Share

The CBS poll, conducted Sept. 18-20 among 3,129 registered voters, also showed a 2 percentage point increase in support for Harris following her Sept. 10 debate performance and positive economic news.

US presidential election

Americans will vote for the next head of state on November 5, 2024. They will choose between former president and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and US Vice President, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.

Most experts agree that the victory of a democrat is beneficial to Ukraine. She publicly supports our country and promises to help in the future.

Trump, on the other hand, made ambiguous statements regarding support for Ukraine. A number of experts and politicians believe that he may stop helping Kyiv.