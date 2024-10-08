Harris refused to negotiate with Putin without the participation of Ukraine

US Vice President Kamala Harris ruled out the possibility of bilateral negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. She emphasized that the peace process cannot take place without Kyiv's participation.

Harris refused bilateral talks with Putin

In an interview for the "60 Minutes" program, Harris, who is a candidate for the post of the US president from the Democratic Party, emphasized that "the future of Ukraine must be determined by Ukraine itself."

She also emphasized the importance of observing the UN Charter in peace negotiations to end Russian aggression.

There will be no success in ending this war without Ukraine's participation and compliance with the UN charter, Harris said. Share

Regarding Ukraine's possible membership in NATO, Harris avoided a direct answer, saying that this issue will be considered if and when the appropriate moment comes. Currently, according to her, the US supports Ukraine's ability to defend itself against unprovoked Russian aggression.

These are all questions we will deal with if and when it gets to that point. Right now, we support Ukraine's ability to defend itself against unprovoked Russian aggression. Kamala Harris Vice President of the United States

Harris also responded to Donald Trump's claims that Putin would not start a war if he were president. She noted that if Trump headed the White House, "Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now."

He says he can finish it on the first day. Do you know what it is? "It's about surrender," Harris said. Share

US presidential election

Americans will vote for the next head of state on November 5, 2024. They will choose between former president and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and US Vice President, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.

Most experts agree that the victory of a democrat is beneficial to Ukraine. She publicly supports our country and promises to help in the future.

Trump, on the other hand, made ambiguous statements regarding support for Ukraine. A number of experts and politicians believe that he may stop helping Kyiv.