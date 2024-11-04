Elections in the USA. More than 75 million Americans voted early

More than 75 million Americans voted early in the US presidential election. This represents almost half (48%) of the total number of voters in the 2020 election (154.6 million).

How many voters have already voted in the USA

More than 4 million people voted early in Georgia, representing nearly 80 percent of the 2020 voter turnout, according to the University of Florida Elections Lab.

In North Carolina, more than 4.4 million people cast their ballots — also 80% of the total number of voters in 2020.

In states that provide voter registration data, Democrats so far have a slight lead, with 37.9% of the vote to 36.2% for Republicans.

Despite former President Trump's long-standing opposition to mail-in voting, he and the Republican Party are urging supporters to vote early, even as they continue to challenge specific mail-in voting provisions in courts across the country. Share

As the publication notes, such a high level of early voting and voting by mail indicates that these methods are becoming increasingly popular and the new norm in American politics.

US presidential election

Americans will vote for the next head of state on November 5, 2024. They will choose between former president and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and US Vice President, Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris.

Most experts agree that the victory of a democrat is beneficial to Ukraine. She publicly supports our country and promises to help in the future.

Trump, on the other hand, made ambiguous statements regarding support for Ukraine. A number of experts and politicians believe that he may stop helping Kyiv.

Focaldata, an authoritative polling company based in Great Britain, used its survey technology with a huge sample.

Her results indicate that Kamala Harris currently has more chances to become the new American leader.