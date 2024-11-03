There will be surprises. On the eve of the elections in the USA, the situation changed dramatically

Unexpectedly for everyone, the candidate for the presidency of the United States, Kamala Harris, was ahead of her rival Donald Trump by 3 percentage points in the state of Iowa.

Harris has a better chance of winning

According to pollsters, a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll indicates that the results of the US election may surprise many — there will be surprises.

What is important to understand is that the state of Iowa has always been considered pro-Republican, because Donald Trump won there with an advantage of more than 9 percentage points in 2016 and 8 in 2020.

However, a week before the start of the elections, the situation changed dramatically.

According to the latest data, Kamala Harris leads Trump by 20 percentage points among women, and among men she has cut her lead in half since September.

Trump's team has already reacted to the "loss" of Iowa

The Republican campaign says the new Des Moines Register poll is a "clear bias."

In addition, they drew attention to the results of the Emerson College poll, which supposedly reflect a clearer state of the Iowa electorate.

An Emerson College/RealClearDefense poll of a similar number of likely voters on Nov. 1-2 showed a stark contrast, with Trump leading Harris by 10 points. This poll also has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points. Share

It's worth noting that at the national level, Harris and Trump are neck and neck in the polls. Whoever wins Iowa will get six Electoral College votes.