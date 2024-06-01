What area of Ukraine seized by Russia since beginning of 2024 — analysts answer

According to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), in 2024, the Russian army occupied about 752 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory.

Russia continues to seize Ukrainian lands

The ISW team notes that the Russian invaders occupied about 516 square kilometers between January 1, 2024 and April 29, 2024.

According to Western experts, despite the fact that the Russian army was able to achieve tactical success in the north of the Kharkiv region at the beginning of May, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defence, Andrei Belousov, greatly overestimated the advance of Russian troops in Ukraine from the beginning of 2024.

Photo: understandingwar.org

What is important to understand is that on May 31, Putin's henchman cynically lied that the Russian invaders had already managed to capture 880 square kilometers during the first months of this year.

Photo: understandingwar.org

What else is known about the situation at the front

On the night of May 31, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the situation remains tense, but under control.

81 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders.

In addition, it is emphasised that during the day, the Russian army carried out one missile attack on the territory of Ukraine using six missiles and 47 air strikes using 48 anti-aircraft missiles, 531 kamikaze drones were used.

It is also indicated that in total more than 2,300 shellings were recorded on the positions of the AFU soldiers and populated areas with the use of artillery, mortars, small arms and weapons of combat vehicles.