Ukrainian army repel 24 attacks by Russian army in Pokrovsk sector

What is happening in different parts of front

Operational information as of 19:30 on 05/31/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The number of combat clashes has increased to 70. As before, the most tense situation is in the Pokrovsk direction. The defence forces restrain the onslaught and resolutely repel the enemy's actions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to use guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian settlements from the territory of Russia. Three more KABs from the direction of the Russian Belgorod were dropped by the terrorists on the Bily Kolodyaz. In general, since the beginning of the day, this village has been bombed six times by anti-aircraft missiles from the airspace of the Russian Federation.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of the Defence Forces 10 times. Fighting is still ongoing near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Berestovka and Druzhelyubivka. The situation is under control.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy became somewhat more active in the Torske area. Ukrainian defenders firmly hold their positions and prevent the occupiers from advancing.

In the Seversk direction, the enemy is again active in the Rozdolivka area. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy made six attempts to improve their tactical position. In the afternoon, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Novy, Andriivka and Bohdanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 11 out of 24 battles since the beginning of the current day are still ongoing. Russian invaders are attacking near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Umanske and Yevgenivka.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the number of combat operations has not changed. At the same time, the enemy bombarded Ilinka with the use of three air defence systems and Elyzavetivka with the use of two air defence systems.

In the Vremivsk direction, the aggressor also continues to use guided aerial bombs. The enemy dropped one KAB on Velyka Novosilka and Urozhayne.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

What is known about the losses of Russian army

As the General Staff notes, the Defence Forces destroyed 1,390 Russian invaders during the day of May 30, and from the equipment: