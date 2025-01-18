According to Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Serhiy Melnyk, students of higher educational institutions who, for one reason or another, will not be able to pass the exam in basic military training will be expelled from the university.
What is known about the mandatory completion of BMT by university students?
Melnyk warned that students who fail the BMT exam may be expelled.
In addition, Melnyk emphasized that Ukrainians who do not have basic military training will not be able to work in state and local government bodies and the prosecutor's office.
When will the BMT start and how will it be held in Ukrainian universities?
Basic military training for university students will begin in September 2025 and will include 300 academic hours.
Basic military training will be divided into 2 parts:
theoretical course — 90 academic hours, which students will take at their educational institutions
practical course — 210 academic hours in training units, centers of the Armed Forces, and other institutions.
It is noted that during the training, students will receive basic knowledge of tactical, intelligence and psychological training, first aid, and the basics of military discipline.
In addition, they will master weapons handling skills.
Based on the results of passing the BMT, students will take the military oath and receive a certificate and a military accounting specialty.
