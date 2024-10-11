According to Vira Balabukh, Candidate of Geographical Sciences, Head of the Department of Applied Meteorology and Climatology of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, an arctic anticyclone may move towards Ukraine in winter, which will contribute to high temperatures.

The climatologist predicts a warm winter in Ukraine

If we talk about the processes that affect us in the Atlantic. A rather powerful anticyclone is formed there, which can bring warm air to us from the subtropics. It is expected that the average air temperature in winter will be 1-2 degrees above normal. Fluctuations from +5 to -5 degrees, Balabukh predicted. Share

According to her, during the last decades, there is a clear trend towards a constant increase in temperatures in winter.

In particular, the largest increase in temperature is recorded in January, when the temperature is kept at the level of what should normally be somewhere in November.

Despite the fact that most days can be with temperatures ranging from -5 to +5 degrees, this year and in general arctic invasions are possible. Many factors indicate this. It will be cold for 2-3 days. But according to the calculations, this year's winter may be warm, the same as last year, Balabukh emphasizes. Share

What is known about the preparation of Ukraine's energy infrastructure for winter

According to the Ministry of Energy, by the end of this year, Ukraine should receive equipment from partners to ensure additional generation of more than 1 GW of electricity.

Not all the equipment that will arrive in the country, the energy industry will technically have time to connect it to the networks, but there are plans to install at least 1 GW by the end of the year.

Both private companies and state-owned enterprises are involved in the development of distributed generation.