According to Vira Balabukh, Candidate of Geographical Sciences, Head of the Department of Applied Meteorology and Climatology of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, an arctic anticyclone may move towards Ukraine in winter, which will contribute to high temperatures.
- According to the climatologist, a warm winter with temperatures 1-2 degrees above normal is forecasted for Ukraine.
- The trend of increasing winter temperatures in Ukraine due to global warming has been observed in recent decades.
- Ukraine is expected to receive equipment for additional generation of more than 1 GW of electricity by the end of the year to prepare for the winter season.
- The development of distributed electricity generation in Ukraine involves both private and state companies.
- While a warm winter is predicted, arctic intrusions may still occur, possibly resulting in short cold spells lasting 2-3 days.
According to her, during the last decades, there is a clear trend towards a constant increase in temperatures in winter.
In particular, the largest increase in temperature is recorded in January, when the temperature is kept at the level of what should normally be somewhere in November.
What is known about the preparation of Ukraine's energy infrastructure for winter
According to the Ministry of Energy, by the end of this year, Ukraine should receive equipment from partners to ensure additional generation of more than 1 GW of electricity.
Not all the equipment that will arrive in the country, the energy industry will technically have time to connect it to the networks, but there are plans to install at least 1 GW by the end of the year.
Both private companies and state-owned enterprises are involved in the development of distributed generation.
