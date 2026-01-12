When Ukraine will receive the first Lynx infantry fighting vehicles from Rheinmetall — the dates are known
Category
World
Publication date

When Ukraine will receive the first Lynx infantry fighting vehicles from Rheinmetall — the dates are known

Lynx
Читати українською
Source:  Rheinmetall

Ukraine is to receive the first Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles in early 2026. These are five infantry fighting vehicles, the supply of which is financed by the German government.

Points of attention

  • The first five Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles are scheduled to be delivered to Ukraine in early 2026, financed by the German government.
  • The introduction of Lynx KF41 into Ukraine's military forces will enhance defense capabilities with its modern technologies such as modular design and protected internal volume.
  • Rheinmetall's contract for the combat vehicles, signed in December 2025, underscores the long-term involvement in supporting Ukraine's defense requirements.

Rheinmetall will soon deliver the first Lynx infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

As noted by the company, the corresponding contract was signed in December 2025. The cost of the order for the first five combat vehicles is "a sum in the double-digit million euros" and is financed by Germany.

The supply is carried out within the framework of supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The decision in favor of the Lynx KF41 was made after thorough testing of this next-generation infantry fighting vehicle. The BMPs will be equipped with a two-man Lance turret and will be specially configured for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Rheinmetall also noted that the next step is to purchase additional batches, including production in Ukraine.

Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger emphasized that the company is grateful to Ukraine for its trust and to the German government for its support.

According to him, this order confirms Rheinmetall's long-term involvement in supporting Ukraine.

The company emphasized that the Lynx KF41 was developed taking into account current and future requirements for infantry fighting vehicles.

The BMP has a modular design, open electronic architecture, and the largest protected internal volume in its class.

Thanks to a scalable weight concept, modern protection systems and a powerful power plant, the vehicle combines high mobility with maximum safety, and also provides increased ergonomics for the crew during long combat missions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rheinmetall transfers the first Skyranger 35 anti-aircraft gun to Ukraine with funds from frozen Russian assets
Skyranger 35

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?