When Ukraine will receive the first Lynx infantry fighting vehicles from Rheinmetall — the dates are known

Ukraine is to receive the first Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles in early 2026. These are five infantry fighting vehicles, the supply of which is financed by the German government.

Rheinmetall will soon deliver the first Lynx infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

As noted by the company, the corresponding contract was signed in December 2025. The cost of the order for the first five combat vehicles is "a sum in the double-digit million euros" and is financed by Germany.

The supply is carried out within the framework of supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The decision in favor of the Lynx KF41 was made after thorough testing of this next-generation infantry fighting vehicle. The BMPs will be equipped with a two-man Lance turret and will be specially configured for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Rheinmetall also noted that the next step is to purchase additional batches, including production in Ukraine.

Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger emphasized that the company is grateful to Ukraine for its trust and to the German government for its support.

According to him, this order confirms Rheinmetall's long-term involvement in supporting Ukraine.

The company emphasized that the Lynx KF41 was developed taking into account current and future requirements for infantry fighting vehicles.

The BMP has a modular design, open electronic architecture, and the largest protected internal volume in its class.