When will Ukraine be able to produce air defense systems — Zelenskyy's response

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to intensify contacts with partners on air defense and called on the United States and Europe to produce more air defense systems and missiles for them. In the future, Ukraine may also do this.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy urges the United States and Europe to produce more air defense systems and missiles for Ukraine.
- Ukraine is capable of producing air defense systems, pending appropriate political decisions and activation of production.
- President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of resolving air defense issues and working closely with partners to ensure security.
Ukraine is capable of producing air defense systems — when exactly?
The president said this in an evening video address.
Zelenskyy also instructed to work on air defense on a bilateral basis, and especially with the United States of America, which has sufficient potential to help stop any Russian terror.
Zelenskyy also called on partners to "maximize" the implementation of agreements on providing Ukraine with air defense, which were reached but have not yet been implemented.
Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine can ensure such production and needs appropriate political decisions.
Localization of production, appropriate licenses are what will help not only us, but also all partners who want security, not war. We have already talked about this with everyone, we already understand that it is absolutely possible. And every Russian strike is a reminder to partners: we must finally do what we agreed on.
