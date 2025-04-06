When will Ukraine be able to produce air defense systems — Zelenskyy's response

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to intensify contacts with partners on air defense and called on the United States and Europe to produce more air defense systems and missiles for them. In the future, Ukraine may also do this.

Ukraine is capable of producing air defense systems — when exactly?

The president said this in an evening video address.

I instructed the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to intensify contacts with partners on this (air defense — ed.). In the context of "Ramstein", the meeting is being prepared. There are two main tasks today, and these are precisely air defense, namely the "Patriots", and the second task is contingents, maximum approximation of all solutions, working out all the details. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy also instructed to work on air defense on a bilateral basis, and especially with the United States of America, which has sufficient potential to help stop any Russian terror.

Zelenskyy also called on partners to "maximize" the implementation of agreements on providing Ukraine with air defense, which were reached but have not yet been implemented.

"Patriots", which are now simply stored somewhere by partners, should really protect lives. It is also worth much more actively producing air defense systems and missiles for them in Europe and America. Share

Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine can ensure such production and needs appropriate political decisions.