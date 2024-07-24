Why does Ukraine maintain contacts with Transnistria — explanation of the Kuleba

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine supports the dialogue with the unrecognized Transnistria exclusively in coordination with Chisinau. This is done through Ambassador-at-Large Paun Rogovey.
- Maintaining contacts with Transnistria is conditioned by Ukraine's participation in the Transnistrian settlement process.
- The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes that the most effective instrument for resolving the conflict is direct negotiations between Chisinau and Tiraspol in the "1+1" format.
- The Transnistrian settlement process should be included in the European agenda, taking into account the negotiations regarding the accession of Moldova and Ukraine to the EU.
The head of the Foreign Ministry noted that the need for this contact can be explained very simply: Ukraine still remains a participant in the Transnistrian settlement process.
Taking this into account, it should hold consultations both with the representatives of the said process, with the exception of the aggressor country Russia, and with the parties to the conflict — Chisinau and Tiraspol.
According to the diplomat, Ambassador for Special Assignments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Paun Rogovey is actively dealing with these issues.
It was he, as a representative of Ukraine, who held meetings with the leader of PMR, Vadym Krasnoselskyi.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recognized the ineffectiveness of the previous "5+2" format for the settlement of the Transnistrian conflict.
The main reason for its failure is the presence there of the aggressor country Russia.
The head of the Foreign Ministry also added that, taking into account the start of the negotiation process regarding the accession of Moldova and Ukraine to the European Union, the Transnistrian settlement should become an issue of the European agenda.
According to him, it is primarily about the sphere of security.
