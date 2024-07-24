Why does Ukraine maintain contacts with Transnistria — explanation of the Kuleba

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine supports the dialogue with the unrecognized Transnistria exclusively in coordination with Chisinau. This is done through Ambassador-at-Large Paun Rogovey.

What is known about Ukraine's relations with PMR

The head of the Foreign Ministry noted that the need for this contact can be explained very simply: Ukraine still remains a participant in the Transnistrian settlement process.

Taking this into account, it should hold consultations both with the representatives of the said process, with the exception of the aggressor country Russia, and with the parties to the conflict — Chisinau and Tiraspol.

According to the diplomat, Ambassador for Special Assignments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Paun Rogovey is actively dealing with these issues.

It was he, as a representative of Ukraine, who held meetings with the leader of PMR, Vadym Krasnoselskyi.

These contacts are part of the special representative's work. It is important to emphasize that it closely coordinates its activities with Chisinau, and in this regard, there have never been and will never be any uncoordinated steps or initiatives from our side. Dmytro Kuleba Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Why the previous format was ineffective

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recognized the ineffectiveness of the previous "5+2" format for the settlement of the Transnistrian conflict.

The main reason for its failure is the presence there of the aggressor country Russia.

Therefore, at this stage, the most effective tool is a dialogue in the "1+1" format, that is, direct negotiations and consultations between Chisinau and Tiraspol, — explained Dmytro Kuleba. Share

The head of the Foreign Ministry also added that, taking into account the start of the negotiation process regarding the accession of Moldova and Ukraine to the European Union, the Transnistrian settlement should become an issue of the European agenda.

According to him, it is primarily about the sphere of security.