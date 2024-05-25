Why Estonia does not send its troops to Ukraine President Karis answers

As the head of Estonia, Alar Karis, said, his country could send its troops into Ukraine, but Kyiv does not need such a decision at the moment.

Estonia is ready to support Ukraine in every possible way

Estonian leader Alar Karis decided to comment on the loud statements of French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the potential introduction of Western troops into Ukraine.

As you know, earlier official Tallinn claimed that it was ready for such a development.

According to Karis, such a decision can be made, although it is not his decision, and not even the government's.

Parliament will decide on the deployment of troops... If that moment ever comes, then the deployment of troops will have to be discussed not so much within Estonia as with our allies. But Ukraine itself does not yet see the need for this,” the Estonian president emphasised. Share

More and more European countries support the introduction of NATO troops into Ukraine

As Benjamin Haddad, who is a member of Macron's pro-government party in the French parliament, said recently, support for the French president's initiative regarding Ukraine is gaining momentum.

NATO and the EU have finally realised that they must achieve a turning point in the Russian war against Ukraine.

Haddad also drew attention to the fact that the French leader is very keen to unbalance Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in particular by proposing to send NATO training personnel to Ukraine.