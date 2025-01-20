The report by analysts of the World Economic Forum, Global Risk Report 2025, lists the most significant global risks this year, among which the beginning of new armed conflicts is in first place.

What WEF analysts identify as the biggest risks to the world

The report includes the results of the Global Risk Survey with assessments from over 900 experts from around the world.

Global risks were analyzed in the short-term, limited exclusively to 2025, the medium-term — for the period until 2027, and the long-term, for the period until 2035, perspectives.

In particular, in the medium term, the key risks are the spread of disinformation, and in the long term, extreme weather events due to climate change.

World Economic Forum

The report's authors note that global prospects are becoming increasingly uncertain, including geopolitical, environmental, social, economic, and technological areas.

We appear to be living in one of the most uncertain periods since the Cold War, and this is reflected in the report's findings, which show bleak prospects across all three time horizons, the report's authors emphasize. Share

Most analysts expect the global outlook to be volatile over the next two years.

At the same time, 62% of the surveyed experts believe that instability will cover the period of the next 10 years.

What are the ten biggest risks threatening the world in 2025?