"You will pay an unfathomable price!". Trump issues ultimatum to Venezuela

The White House is demanding that Venezuela take back "prisoners and people from psychiatric institutions" that the government of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro allegedly sent to the United States.
Trump issues tough ultimatum to Venezuela
US President Donald Trump wrote about this on his own social network Truth Social.
At the same time, Trump claims that "thousands of people" have allegedly been "seriously injured" or even killed. The US president lashed out at Venezuela, stating that the "unparalleled price" that the Maduro regime will pay if it does not comply.
Get them out of our country right now, or the price you will pay will be immeasurable!
Relations between the United States and Venezuela have always been strained, but tensions have escalated significantly after Trump's recent statements, accusing Venezuela of not doing enough to combat drug trafficking.
In parallel, Trump signed a secret directive that allows for direct military operations against Latin American drug cartels — if the US has recognized them as foreign terrorist organizations.
Currently, three destroyers, a nuclear submarine, a missile cruiser, landing ships, and about 4,500 military personnel are in the southern Caribbean Sea. There have already been several strikes on drug trafficking boats — and Venezuela has carried out an air provocation against American ships.
