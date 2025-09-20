Trump's inaction provokes Putin to further attacks on Ukraine's energy sector — experts' opinion

Putin will intensify attacks on Ukraine amid Trump's inaction

The illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin has realized that military escalation is the best way to force Ukraine to negotiate on his terms, and US President Donald Trump is unlikely to do anything serious to strengthen Kyiv's defenses.

As the publication's sources stated, Putin will continue to strike at Ukraine's energy and other infrastructure. Share

According to them, the talks between Putin and Trump in Alaska convinced the Russian president that the American leader was not interested in intervening in the war.

In response to Russia's increased aggression, Trump this week expressed his frustration with Putin's approach and floated the idea of imposing tougher sanctions on Moscow and its allies to deprive Russia of oil revenues. But he has also insisted that Kiev's European allies take tough measures before the United States makes its move.

In particular, Trump has called on the G7 to impose tariffs on China and India as punishment for buying Russian gas, while officials discuss additional measures against the Kremlin. In addition, the EU is discussing another package of sanctions and plans to abandon Russian LNG as soon as possible.

According to Bloomberg, Russia's recent tactics show how signs of restraint from the United States are encouraging the Kremlin to wage a grueling war aimed at forcing Ukraine to make concessions.

"It's important for Putin to show Trump and the Europeans that he can still afford to escalate the situation. Putin is trying to increase his influence over the next round of talks on Ukraine, whenever it happens," explained Vita Spivak, a Russia analyst at London-based consultancy Gatehouse Advisory Partners. Share

It is known that in Alaska, the Russian dictator proposed to stop hostilities and freeze the line of contact in southern Ukraine if Kyiv agreed to give up unoccupied territories in two eastern regions. He previously wanted Ukraine to limit the size of its armed forces and refuse to join NATO.

Ukraine rejected such conditions, so people close to the Kremlin say this justifies its current escalation.

Bloomberg noted that before the summit in Alaska, the number of Russian attacks on Ukraine decreased, but immediately increased after it.

According to the publication, in the month after the talks, the number of UAV and missile strikes increased by about 46%. As of September this year, Russia had launched 3,500 drones of various types, almost 190 missiles, and over 2,500 bombs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on September 16. Share

According to sources, the Russian president will continue any dialogue with the US, but will continue to do what he considers to be in his own interests.