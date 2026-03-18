Zaluzhny announced the signing of a historic agreement with Britain

On March 18, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, Valeriy Zaluzhny, officially confirmed that he had signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the Space Sector with the United Kingdom.

Ukraine and Britain will cooperate in the space sector

This is a historic document between our countries, which opens a new chapter in cooperation between the UK Space Agency and the State Space Agency of Ukraine. Valery Zaluzhny Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom

Valeriy Zaluzhny draws attention to the fact that this is actually the first interdepartmental agreement between institutions that coordinate the space industries in Ukraine and Britain.

According to the Ukrainian diplomat, this document creates enormous opportunities for civil and commercial space cooperation.

In addition, it supports the ambitions set out in the 100-year partnership agreement between the two countries.

The Memorandum deals with the exchange of information and experience, support for civil and commercial activities in space, as well as specific projects between our space agencies, Valery Zaluzhny emphasized. Share

He also added that this document supports innovation, opens up commercial opportunities, and allows the use of space technologies to ensure the interests of our citizens.