Zaluzhny announced the signing of a historic agreement with Britain

On March 18, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, Valeriy Zaluzhny, officially confirmed that he had signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the Space Sector with the United Kingdom.
Points of attention
- The agreement supports innovation, commercial opportunities, and the use of space technologies to benefit the citizens of both countries.
- The cooperation aims to advance specific projects in the space sector and aligns with the long-term partnership goals outlined in the 100-year agreement between Ukraine and Britain.
Ukraine and Britain will cooperate in the space sector
Valeriy Zaluzhny draws attention to the fact that this is actually the first interdepartmental agreement between institutions that coordinate the space industries in Ukraine and Britain.
According to the Ukrainian diplomat, this document creates enormous opportunities for civil and commercial space cooperation.
In addition, it supports the ambitions set out in the 100-year partnership agreement between the two countries.
He also added that this document supports innovation, opens up commercial opportunities, and allows the use of space technologies to ensure the interests of our citizens.
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