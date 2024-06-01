Zelensky arrived in Singapore - what is the purpose of the visit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the Shangri La Dialogue Asian Security Forum, which will be held in Snigapur.

Representatives of 49 countries will take part in the Asian Security Forum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Singapore on June 1. He will take part in the Asian security forum "Dialogue Shangri La", which will be held from June 2 to 4.

Zelenskyy will speak at the session, which will begin at 11:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, June 2, the organisers of the forum said.

According to the organisers, more than 600 people from 49 countries of the world will take part in the forum, which will take place on June 2-4.

It should be noted that since 2022 there has been no Russian delegation at security meetings in Singapore.

European leaders will persuade Asian countries to provide more aid to Ukraine

Among the participants are representatives of the United States, China and the European Union, including heads and senior officials of defence agencies, military personnel, diplomats, arms manufacturers and security analysts.

A feature of this year's forum was the high level of the European delegation, which included the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, as well as the defence ministers of Great Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden.

It is believed that the purpose of their participation in the forum is to convince more Asian countries to help Ukraine defend against Russian aggression.

US allowed Ukraine to hit Russia with American weapons — Zelenskyy

The United States sent a signal to Ukraine regarding permission to strike Russian territory with American weapons. The message was sent through the military.

We had a message from the American side. Early this morning I received this message from my military. I can't tell you the details about it. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

He stated that the US decision to use the provided weapons is a step forward, and for Ukraine an opportunity to protect the residents of the border areas.