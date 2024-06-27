Zelenskyy urges partners to create step-by-step plan to stop Russia's aggression

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine and its partners should develop a joint action plan within a few months based on the results of the first Peace Summit and the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which would force Russia to make peace.
Zelenskyy proposes to prepare a plan according to Peace Formula proposals to stop Russia's aggression
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine and its partners should develop a joint action plan based on the results of the first Peace Summit and the Ukrainian Peace Formula within a few months, which would force Russia to make peace.
He stated this at a press conference in Brussels with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.
He emphasized that "we don't have much time because we have a lot of people dying. That's why we don't want the war to last for many years."
Zelenskyy announced the signing of three security agreements
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on a visit. He will sign three more bilateral security agreements.
As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded, Ukraine officially started negotiations on membership in the European Union the other day.
On June 27, during a visit to Brussels, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend a meeting of the European Council and thank the leaders of the bloc's member countries for supporting the country on its path to integration.
In particular, during the visit, Zelenskyy:
will meet with the leaders of the EU and member states and hold bilateral talks;
will sign three security agreements, one of which is with the EU;
Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that the security agreement with the EU would first establish the obligation of all 27 member states to provide Ukraine with broad support despite any internal institutional changes.
