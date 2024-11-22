President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the deprivation of state awards of 34 people accused of high treason and those who act in the interests of the aggressor state of Russia.

What is known about the deprivation of state awards of traitors of Ukraine

It is noted that 34 people were included in the list, including exhibition workers, people's deputies, heads of the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office, artists, as well as Russian political, religious and cultural figures.

They were all deprived of state awards indefinitely.

According to the decision of the National Security Council, the maximum list of sanctions was imposed against 10 people, which includes not only the deprivation of state awards, but also the blocking of assets, the cancellation of licenses and permits, and the complete cessation of trade operations.

Who made the list for the first time

Oleksandr Efremov, the former first deputy leader of the "Party of Regions", was deprived of the "For Merit" orders of the I-III degrees and Prince Yaroslav the Wise of the V degree.

Renat Kuzmin, ex-deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine, was deprived of the Order of Merit II-III degrees and the title "Honored Lawyer of Ukraine".

Viktor Medvedchuk, a former People's Deputy, lost the Order of Merit I-III degrees, Prince Yaroslav the Wise V degree and the title "Honored Lawyer of Ukraine".

Dmytro Tabachnyk, former Minister of Education and Science, was deprived of the orders of Prince Yaroslav the Wise IV-V degrees and the title "Honored Worker of Science and Technology".

Mykola Azarov, the former prime minister, lost the Order of Merit I-III degrees, Prince Yaroslav the Wise V degree and the title "Honored Economist of Ukraine".

Viktor Pshonka, ex-prosecutor general, was deprived of the Order of Merit III degree.

Andrii Derkach, former People's Deputy, lost the Order of Merit III degree.

Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, was deprived of the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 1st degree.

The artists also lost honorary titles: