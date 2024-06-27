Zelenskyy signed bill on use of English language in Ukraine: details
Zelenskyy signed bill on use of English language in Ukraine: details

On June 26, it was officially announced that the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed a bill officially establishing English as one of the country's international communication languages.

  • The bill defines English as the official language for international communication in Ukraine.
  • English proficiency requirements apply to various categories of officials and civil servants.
  • An attempt to pass regulations on the screening of English-language films provoked a public protest.

English will have official status in Ukraine

The bill says the following positions who become candidates for it must necessarily know the English language.

English is mandatory for the following occupations:

  • heads of local state administrations,

  • servicemen of the officer corps,

  • prosecutors,

  • tax officials,

  • customs officers,

  • heads and teachers of institutions of higher education and scientific institutions,

  • heads of health care institutions.

In addition, it is emphasised that the document regulates the peculiarities of the use of English in the work of state and local self-government bodies, units of emergency assistance to the population, when crossing the state border, in the fields of education, culture, transport, health care, etc.

Moreover, civil servants who speak English are provided with a 10% allowance on their salary.

Budgetary support for cinemas showing English-language films is provided. This means that the state will financially support cinemas that will show films in the original language, the website of the parliament reports.

What is known about the scandal raised about the bill on the English language

As mentioned earlier, in the first editions of the document, it was said that from 2025, half of the English-language films will be shown in the original language with Ukrainian subtitles.

Moreover, it was indicated that in 2027, this norm will apply to all tapes.

Such an idea provoked outrage in society.

A petition against this gathered 25,000 signatures, and as a result, the parliament decided to exclude this item from the bill.

