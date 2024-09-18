Zelensky summarized the work of the Ukrainian grain corridor

Over a year of operation of the export sea corridor, Ukraine transported 70 million tons of cargo. More than 2,500 ships left Ukrainian ports.

Zelensky summarized the work of the grain corridor

As the President noted, despite the war and Russian terror, Ukraine continues to be a donor of global food security for dozens of countries around the world and is building capacity.

For more than a year of operation of our export sea corridor, 70 million tons of goods have already been transported. More than 2,500 ships left Ukrainian ports. The ports of Asia, Africa, Europe and America accept our Ukrainian cargo. Countries from Egypt to Indonesia, from Tunisia and Libya to India, from Algeria to China received our Ukrainian grain. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to him, thanks to the humanitarian initiative "Grain from Ukraine" was delivered to Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan.

"Grain Corridor" by the Black Sea: what is known

In July 2023, Russia withdrew from the "grain agreement", which allowed Ukrainian grain to be transported across the Black Sea. In response, Ukraine decided to resume exports on its own, without the involvement of the aggressor country. The Russian side tried to prevent the operation of the "grain corridor" by striking ports and infrastructure.

However, thanks to the efforts of the Ukrainian military and international diplomacy, these attacks were stopped. In August, Ukraine opened temporary corridors for civilian merchant ships, which are primarily intended for the exit of ships that have remained in Ukrainian ports since the beginning of the war. Share

The Center for Transport Strategies reported that during half a year of operation of the Black Sea Corridor organized by Ukraine, 661 ships exported more than 20 million tons of cargo to 32 countries from the ports of Great Odesa. Of these, 14.3 million tons are products of Ukrainian farmers.

Russian missile against a cargo of wheat from Ukraine for Egypt

On September 12, a Russian missile hit a ship with Ukrainian wheat, which was going to Egypt through the grain corridor in the Black Sea. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Today's strike in the Black Sea took place on an ordinary civilian vessel immediately after leaving Ukrainian territorial waters. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.