Zelensky summarized the work of the Ukrainian grain corridor

Over a year of operation of the export sea corridor, Ukraine transported 70 million tons of cargo. More than 2,500 ships left Ukrainian ports.
Points of attention
- Over 70 million tons of cargo have been transported through the Ukrainian grain corridor in just over a year, highlighting its vital role in global food security.
- Despite challenges from Russia, including attacks on infrastructure, the Ukrainian grain corridor continues to operate efficiently thanks to the efforts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and international support.
- Ukrainian grain is supplied to countries worldwide, from Egypt to China, playing a crucial role in creating stability and ensuring food security in many regions.
- President Zelensky emphasized the continuous growth of the Ukrainian grain corridor's capabilities, even amidst war conditions, highlighting Ukraine's commitment to being a key global donor of food security.
- The reliable operation of Ukraine's export food corridor serves as a lifeline for many countries, demonstrating Ukraine's resilience and commitment to supporting global stability.
Zelensky summarized the work of the grain corridor
As the President noted, despite the war and Russian terror, Ukraine continues to be a donor of global food security for dozens of countries around the world and is building capacity.
According to him, thanks to the humanitarian initiative "Grain from Ukraine" was delivered to Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan.
"Grain Corridor" by the Black Sea: what is known
In July 2023, Russia withdrew from the "grain agreement", which allowed Ukrainian grain to be transported across the Black Sea. In response, Ukraine decided to resume exports on its own, without the involvement of the aggressor country. The Russian side tried to prevent the operation of the "grain corridor" by striking ports and infrastructure.
The Center for Transport Strategies reported that during half a year of operation of the Black Sea Corridor organized by Ukraine, 661 ships exported more than 20 million tons of cargo to 32 countries from the ports of Great Odesa. Of these, 14.3 million tons are products of Ukrainian farmers.
Russian missile against a cargo of wheat from Ukraine for Egypt
On September 12, a Russian missile hit a ship with Ukrainian wheat, which was going to Egypt through the grain corridor in the Black Sea. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
Today's strike in the Black Sea took place on an ordinary civilian vessel immediately after leaving Ukrainian territorial waters. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
Ukraine is one of the key global donors of food security. The internal stability and life of dozens of countries in different parts of the world depends on the normal and smooth operation of our export food corridor.
