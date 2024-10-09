Zelensky will meet with Pope Francis — the date is known

Pope Francis will meet with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on October 11, the Vatican reported.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with Pope Francis in the Vatican on October 11 for discussions on Russian aggression and peace initiatives for Ukraine.
- The meeting follows previous encounters between Zelensky and Pope Francis during the G7 summit and in the Vatican in December 2023, where topics such as the Ukrainian 'peace formula' and efforts to return kidnapped Ukrainian children were discussed.
- Zelensky is expected to address the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Vatican's role in promoting a just and sustainable peace in the region during the upcoming meeting.
- The meeting also highlights Zelensky's efforts to garner international support and raise awareness about the plight of Ukraine, including discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his stay in Rome.
- The meeting between Zelensky and Pope Francis signifies a crucial diplomatic engagement aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and exploring avenues for peace and reconciliation in the region.
Zelensky will meet with the Pope in the Vatican
Francis last saw the Ukrainian president on the sidelines of the G7 summit in southern Italy this summer.
They also met in the Vatican in December 2023.
Zelensky is expected to hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his stay in Rome this week.
Francis drew the ire of Ukrainian officials in March when he suggested they should have the courage of a "white flag" to negotiate an end to the war with Russia after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Zelensky called the Pope's words "virtual mediation".
Zelensky met with the Pope on the eve of the Peace Summit
On June 14, Zelensky informed the pontiff in detail about the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Russian air terror and the difficult situation in the energy sector.
The parties also discussed the Ukrainian "peace formula", the role of the Holy See in establishing a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine, as well as expectations from the Global Peace Summit.
Among other things, the president noted the Vatican's efforts to return home Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.
