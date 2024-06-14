Zelenskyy discusses with Pope a Ukrainian Peace Formula before the upcoming Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis on June 14 within the framework of the Group of Seven (G7) summit.
Zelensky met with the Pope on the eve of the Peace Summit
Zelensky informed the pontiff in detail about the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Russian aerial terror and the difficult situation in the energy sector.
The head of state announced this in Telegram.
The parties also discussed the Ukrainian "peace formula", the role of the Holy See in establishing a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine, as well as expectations from the Global Peace Summit.
Among other things, the president noted the Vatican's efforts to return home Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.
What is known about Francis' words about the "white flag"
On March 9, in an interview with RSI, Pope Francis said that those who "suffer defeat" "must have the courage to negotiate." The pontiff called for negotiations and noted that "he who has the courage of the white flag is stronger."
The Pope's words caused a sharp reaction both in Ukraine and in European countries. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Dmytro Kuleba, said that the country's flag is blue and yellow and it will not raise other flags. He also warned the Vatican against "repeating historical mistakes" and called for help to Ukraine.
The head of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church Svyatoslav Shevchuk said that Ukraine is "wounded, but not conquered" and "no one thinks of surrender, even where hostilities are taking place today."
Global Peace Summit
The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15 and 16. 107 countries and international organizations confirmed their participation in Ukraine. There will be no China and Russia.
Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the National Security Council, said that the task of the Summit is to create fair conditions for further peace negotiations with Russia, as well as to demonstrate to everyone that in the modern world goals cannot be achieved through war.
The President's Office stated that the summit will be devoted to the development of a framework to stimulate the future peace process. Kyiv invited all countries that support or do not support Ukraine to hear everyone's opinion in order to end the war. The summit will develop a joint negotiating position, which will be handed over to Russia.
