Zelenskyi visited the military brigades in Pokrovsk — what is the situation at the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyi visited the military brigades in Pokrovsk — what is the situation at the front

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyi visited the military brigades in Pokrovsk — what is the situation at the front
Читати українською

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the location of the 25th separate brigade on one of the most difficult areas on the front - Pokrovsky. The head of state is there listened to a report on the situation in this direction of the front.

Points of attention

  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the 25th separate brigade in Pokrovsk, where he heard reports about the situation at the front.
  • Zelensky congratulated the military on Sergeant's Day and awarded the Cross of Combat Merit to four soldiers for their military achievements.
  • The sergeants demonstrated heroism and skill in conducting combat operations, helping the military defense of Ukraine against the enemy.
  • Having visited the servicemen at the front, Zelenskyi emphasized the importance of their strength and expressed great gratitude for their sacrifice.

What is the situation in Pokrovsk?

As noted, during his visit to Pokrovsk, Zelenskyi visited the location of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade. He listened to the report of brigade commander Yevhen Lasiychuk regarding the situation in the strip of responsibility and the security situation in Pokrovsk.

In particular, it was about the tactics of the Russians in conducting assaults in small groups and countermeasures, interaction with neighboring units, experience in using equipment transferred by partners.

In addition, Zelenskyi also listened to the report of the commander of OTU "Donetsk" Oleksandr Lutsenko about the general situation in the area of responsibility of his troop group and details about the defense of Kurakhovo and other directions.

Also in Donetsk region, Zelenskyi familiarized himself with the progress of construction of fortifications. According to him, most of the planned has already been arranged.

The President congratulated the soldiers in Pokrovsk on Sergeant's Day

The President talked to the sergeants of the brigades that protect Donetsk region and congratulated them on Sergeant's Day.

I want to congratulate you personally here in Pokrovsk. Intense direction. I know that only thanks to your strength the East is not completely occupied by the Russian Federation. The enemy receives a daily response from you, from your brothers. I am asking you to express my immense gratitude to them from me, from the entire people of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

Zelensky presented the Cross of Combat Merit to four soldiers. It was received by:

  • Junior sergeant Vitaly Havrylenko . In July of this year, he developed a plan and carried out the evacuation of 14 residents of Maksimilianivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy DRG was trying to gain a foothold. He repeatedly led an assault group during the clearing of the village. He personally captured three scouts who provided valuable information. This helped to disrupt the plans of the enemy, to learn the coordinates of ambushes and places where ammunition is stored.

Photo — president.gov.ua

  • Chief Sergeant Andrii Gryn . During the continuous assaults from the enemy, he organized the aimed fire of the battery, thanks to which it was possible to destroy about 20 Russian invaders, damage four units of military equipment and stop the enemy's advance. Also, in September of this year, he personally supervised the calculation of the cannon and mined critical areas. Thanks to this, it was possible to prevent an enemy breakthrough and strengthen the defensive lines of the unit.

  • Sergeant Artur Maskevich . He led the assault group in the Tonenko area and managed the defense positions of the parachute company near Krutoy Yar. During one of the battles, he came under fire, was wounded and severely contused, but was able to help himself and fought for about 12 hours until reinforcements arrived.

Photo — president.gov.ua

  • Sergeant Konstantin Ploskonos . During the offensive of the Russian occupiers near Paraskoviivka, he organized defensive actions and directly took control of the battle, disabled a T-72 tank and two armored combat vehicles. This year, in September, he led a group of sappers that installed a barricade. As a result of enemy mortar shelling, two brothers were injured. Flatnose gave them medical aid, evacuated them to shelter, and then finished the task.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions remain the hottest at the front
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff: 30 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army on the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?