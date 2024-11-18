Zelenskyi visited the military brigades in Pokrovsk — what is the situation at the front

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the location of the 25th separate brigade on one of the most difficult areas on the front - Pokrovsky. The head of state is there listened to a report on the situation in this direction of the front.

What is the situation in Pokrovsk?

As noted, during his visit to Pokrovsk, Zelenskyi visited the location of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade. He listened to the report of brigade commander Yevhen Lasiychuk regarding the situation in the strip of responsibility and the security situation in Pokrovsk.

In particular, it was about the tactics of the Russians in conducting assaults in small groups and countermeasures, interaction with neighboring units, experience in using equipment transferred by partners.

In addition, Zelenskyi also listened to the report of the commander of OTU "Donetsk" Oleksandr Lutsenko about the general situation in the area of responsibility of his troop group and details about the defense of Kurakhovo and other directions.

Also in Donetsk region, Zelenskyi familiarized himself with the progress of construction of fortifications. According to him, most of the planned has already been arranged.

The President congratulated the soldiers in Pokrovsk on Sergeant's Day

The President talked to the sergeants of the brigades that protect Donetsk region and congratulated them on Sergeant's Day.

I want to congratulate you personally here in Pokrovsk. Intense direction. I know that only thanks to your strength the East is not completely occupied by the Russian Federation. The enemy receives a daily response from you, from your brothers. I am asking you to express my immense gratitude to them from me, from the entire people of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Zelensky presented the Cross of Combat Merit to four soldiers. It was received by:

Junior sergeant Vitaly Havrylenko . In July of this year, he developed a plan and carried out the evacuation of 14 residents of Maksimilianivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy DRG was trying to gain a foothold. He repeatedly led an assault group during the clearing of the village. He personally captured three scouts who provided valuable information. This helped to disrupt the plans of the enemy, to learn the coordinates of ambushes and places where ammunition is stored.

Photo — president.gov.ua

Chief Sergeant Andrii Gryn . During the continuous assaults from the enemy, he organized the aimed fire of the battery, thanks to which it was possible to destroy about 20 Russian invaders, damage four units of military equipment and stop the enemy's advance. Also, in September of this year, he personally supervised the calculation of the cannon and mined critical areas. Thanks to this, it was possible to prevent an enemy breakthrough and strengthen the defensive lines of the unit.

Sergeant Artur Maskevich . He led the assault group in the Tonenko area and managed the defense positions of the parachute company near Krutoy Yar. During one of the battles, he came under fire, was wounded and severely contused, but was able to help himself and fought for about 12 hours until reinforcements arrived.

Photo — president.gov.ua