Zelenskyy announced the number of Ukrainian-made weapons in the AFU

During the full-scale war, Ukraine reached a new level of weapons production. Currently, almost 60% of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are equipped with Ukrainian weapons.
The AFU use 60% of Ukrainian-made weapons
This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address.
The Head of State informed that Ukraine is creating new joint weapons production facilities. In particular, for the first time in history, our country has begun building a joint factory with Denmark on its territory.
According to the president, this enterprise will produce components for our missiles and drones — "weapons that are already performing very well."
At the same time, the Ukrainian leader added that there are goals that need to be achieved. He clarified that we are talking about the production in our country or together with our country of various types of air defense systems.
As a reminder, in July, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukrainian weapons production had increased 35 times since the start of the full-scale war. He announced that the country plans to increase this figure.
