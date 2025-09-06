Zelenskyy announced the number of Ukrainian-made weapons in the AFU

During the full-scale war, Ukraine reached a new level of weapons production. Currently, almost 60% of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are equipped with Ukrainian weapons.

The AFU use 60% of Ukrainian-made weapons

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address.

The Head of State informed that Ukraine is creating new joint weapons production facilities. In particular, for the first time in history, our country has begun building a joint factory with Denmark on its territory.

According to the president, this enterprise will produce components for our missiles and drones — "weapons that are already performing very well."

During this war, Ukraine has already reached the indicator: almost 60% of the weapons that we have, that our soldiers have, are Ukrainian weapons, and these are powerful weapons, many advanced things. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader added that there are goals that need to be achieved. He clarified that we are talking about the production in our country or together with our country of various types of air defense systems.

This is a challenge. We have to get to that point. Ukraine has already proven that we are among the best in the world in weapons production.

As a reminder, in July, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukrainian weapons production had increased 35 times since the start of the full-scale war. He announced that the country plans to increase this figure.