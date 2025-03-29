Zelenskyy called on partners to seriously respond to large-scale Russian shelling of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on partners to seriously respond to the constant Russian shelling, which is undermining international efforts to end the war.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy calls on partners to respond seriously to the continuous Russian shelling in Ukraine, highlighting the threat it poses to international stability and diplomatic efforts.
- Zelenskyy stresses the urgent need to stop the large-scale Russian strikes, emphasizing that these attacks not only target Ukrainian people but also undermine global peace initiatives.
- The President expresses confidence in the effectiveness of coercive measures in compelling Russia to pursue peace, citing the necessity of strong international pressure to ensure a ceasefire.
It is impossible to ignore hundreds of "Shaheeds" every night — Zelenskyy
The president said this in his evening address.
The President noted that it is impossible to ignore the hundreds of "Shaheeds" every night.
Zelenskyy is confident that America's proposal for an unconditional ceasefire has been on the table for too long, without an adequate response from Russia.
This says a lot. There could already be a ceasefire if there was real pressure on Russia.
Zelenskyy thanked partners who are promoting new sanctions against the Russian Federation.
He also reported that he spoke with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, about the situation at the front, as well as in those areas where Ukrainian forces operate on Russian territory.
