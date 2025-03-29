Zelenskyy called on partners to seriously respond to large-scale Russian shelling of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on partners to seriously respond to the constant Russian shelling, which is undermining international efforts to end the war.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy calls on partners to respond seriously to the continuous Russian shelling in Ukraine, highlighting the threat it poses to international stability and diplomatic efforts.
  • Zelenskyy stresses the urgent need to stop the large-scale Russian strikes, emphasizing that these attacks not only target Ukrainian people but also undermine global peace initiatives.
  • The President expresses confidence in the effectiveness of coercive measures in compelling Russia to pursue peace, citing the necessity of strong international pressure to ensure a ceasefire.

It is impossible to ignore hundreds of "Shaheeds" every night — Zelenskyy

The president said this in his evening address.

Last night there were 172 strike drones, more than a hundred are "Shaheeds". In fact, every day now there are such large-scale drone strikes, missile threats, ballistics. It must be clear to partners that these Russian strikes are hitting not only our people, but also all international efforts, diplomacy, with which we are trying to end this war. Russia is striking these strikes at the positions of everyone who wants the war to end.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The President noted that it is impossible to ignore the hundreds of "Shaheeds" every night.

We expect a serious reaction. We are working for a reaction. A strong reaction is very much needed, and above all from America, Europe, everyone in the world who has placed their trust in diplomacy. Russia must be forced to make peace, and only coercion will work.

Zelenskyy is confident that America's proposal for an unconditional ceasefire has been on the table for too long, without an adequate response from Russia.

This says a lot. There could already be a ceasefire if there was real pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy thanked partners who are promoting new sanctions against the Russian Federation.

He also reported that he spoke with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, about the situation at the front, as well as in those areas where Ukrainian forces operate on Russian territory.

We maintain our activity, which prevents the occupier from entering the territory of Sumy region, as well as our Kharkiv region. I thank all our units for their steadfastness — all of them, from Kursk region to the southern directions.

