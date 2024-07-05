Zelenskyy counts on partnership with new UK government

As Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, he is counting on a partnership with the new government of Great Britain following the results of early parliamentary elections.
Zelensky commented on the changes in the British political arena
The head of state publicly congratulated the Labor Party and its leader, Keir Starmer, on a convincing victory in the elections.
In addition, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that he wished the new government every success in internal affairs and strengthening Britain's leadership on the world stage.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he is looking forward to close joint work on strengthening relations between Kyiv and London, as well as restoration of international peace and security.
The head of state also expressed his gratitude to Risha Sunak for everything he did for Ukraine as the Prime Minister of Great Britain.
What is known about the election results in Great Britain?
On July 4, early elections to the lower house of parliament were held in Great Britain.
The opposition Labor Party led by Keir Starmer won the majority of votes.
According to the latest figures, Labor will get 410 seats in parliament, and this is subject to the requirement that at least 326 are needed to form a government without problems.
That is why Sir Keir Starmer can become the country's new prime minister.
In addition, the Conservative Party, which is currently in power, will receive 131 seats in the parliament.
It is important to understand that this figure is the lowest in the post-war history of Britain.
