Zelenskyy dismissed Kyslytsia and several other Ukrainian ambassadors

On the morning of December 21, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued decrees dismissing a number of ambassadors and appointing five more.
Points of attention
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed several Ukrainian ambassadors, including representatives in Rwanda, Slovenia, Lithuania, Japan, Indonesia, and other countries.
- The new appointments include ambassadors to countries such as the Philippines, Rwanda, Lithuania, Hungary, and others, reflecting the broad spectrum of Ukraine's diplomatic activities.
- The decisions on the dismissal and appointment of ambassadors were made by Zelensky together with the diplomatic team.
What is known about Zelensky's new decisions?
In particular, Zelenskyy dismissed:
Andriy Pravednyk from the position of Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda
Andriy Taran from the position of Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia
Petro Beshta from the position of Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania
Serhiy Korsunsky from the post of ambassador to Japan
Vasyl Gamyanin from the positions of Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and Representative to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Pavel Ryabikin from the post of Ambassador to the People's Republic of China
Yevheniy Filipenko from the position of representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva
Serhiy Kyslytsya from the positions of representative to the UN, ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and to Trinidad and Tobago.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed:
Yulia Fedov as Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines
Vyacheslav Yatsyuk as Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda
Olga Nikitchenko as Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania
Fedor Sándor as Ambassador to Hungary
Petra Beštu as Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia
Zelensky approves over 30 new ambassadors
On December 20, it became officially known that the head of state approved the appointment of more than 30 Ukrainian ambassadors abroad.
According to him, together with the diplomatic team, he "approved the list of new Ukrainian ambassadors."
What is important to understand is that Nariman Dzhelal is the Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, released from Russian captivity at the end of June 2024.
