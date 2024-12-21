Zelenskyy dismissed Kyslytsia and several other Ukrainian ambassadors
Zelenskyy dismissed Kyslytsia and several other Ukrainian ambassadors

Office of the President of Ukraine
What is known about Zelensky's new decisions?
On the morning of December 21, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued decrees dismissing a number of ambassadors and appointing five more.

Points of attention

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed several Ukrainian ambassadors, including representatives in Rwanda, Slovenia, Lithuania, Japan, Indonesia, and other countries.
  • The new appointments include ambassadors to countries such as the Philippines, Rwanda, Lithuania, Hungary, and others, reflecting the broad spectrum of Ukraine's diplomatic activities.
  • The decisions on the dismissal and appointment of ambassadors were made by Zelensky together with the diplomatic team.

What is known about Zelensky's new decisions?

In particular, Zelenskyy dismissed:

  • Andriy Pravednyk from the position of Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda

  • Andriy Taran from the position of Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia

  • Petro Beshta from the position of Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania

  • Serhiy Korsunsky from the post of ambassador to Japan

  • Vasyl Gamyanin from the positions of Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and Representative to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

  • Pavel Ryabikin from the post of Ambassador to the People's Republic of China

  • Yevheniy Filipenko from the position of representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva

  • Serhiy Kyslytsya from the positions of representative to the UN, ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and to Trinidad and Tobago.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed:

  • Yulia Fedov as Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines

  • Vyacheslav Yatsyuk as Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda

  • Olga Nikitchenko as Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania

  • Fedor Sándor as Ambassador to Hungary

  • Petra Beštu as Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia

Zelensky approves over 30 new ambassadors

On December 20, it became officially known that the head of state approved the appointment of more than 30 Ukrainian ambassadors abroad.

According to him, together with the diplomatic team, he "approved the list of new Ukrainian ambassadors."

I have approved more than 30 decisions, including: Nariman Jelal to Turkey, Alena Getmanchuk as Ukraine's representative to NATO, Andriy Melnyk as Ukraine's representative to the UN. These and other decrees will be issued soon, in accordance with diplomatic procedures.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that Nariman Dzhelal is the Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, released from Russian captivity at the end of June 2024.

