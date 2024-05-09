Zelenskyy dismisses Zaluzhnyi from military service, appointing him Ukraine's ambassador to UK

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from military service.

The former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, was dismissed from military service on health grounds with the right to wear an army uniform.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 309/2024.

Photo — president.gov.ua

The relevant decree also revealed that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, appointed Valerii Zaluzhnyi as ambassador to Great Britain.

Appoint Valerii Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the document states.

Also, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced the Special Operations Forces (SOF) commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Dismiss Serhiy Kostyantynovych Lupanchuk from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, says decree No. 313/2024.

At the same time, the president appointed Oleksandr Trepak as the new SOF commander.

Appoint Oleksandr Serhiyovych Trepak as the commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to decree No. 314/2024.

Serhiy Lupak was appointed SOF Commander in November last year. Thus, he remained in office for only six months.

In addition, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed a new commander of the Armed Forces Support Forces. He became Major General Dmytro Gerega.

It should be added that Gerega headed the Armed Forces Support Forces from 2021 to March 2024. In March, Zelenskyy appointed Brigadier General Oleksandr Yakovets to this position, but in April, he was appointed head of the State Special Transport Service administration.

What is known about the release of Zaluzhnyy

On February 8, 2024, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, dismissed Zaluzhnyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Oleksandr Syrskyi to this position.

Zaluzhnyi submitted a report on dismissal after the military medical commission found him unreliable for military service.

On March 7, 2024, it became known that President Zelenskyy approved Valerii Zaluzhnyi's candidacy for Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The British side sent a request for an agrément.