Zelenskyy holds a phone call with India's Modi ahead of Ukraine MFA chief's visit to India

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

The president's office reports that Zelenskyy thanked Modi for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, for humanitarian aid, for active participation in meetings at the level of advisors on national security and foreign policy, and emphasised the importance of India's involvement in the peace summit, preparations for which are underway in Switzerland.

The President noted the constant dialogue between the two countries at various levels, in particular regarding the support of the Ukrainian peace formula.

The leaders of the states discussed the development of bilateral relations, one of which should be a meeting of the teams and a meeting of the Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Indian Cooperation Commission in Delhi shortly.

Ukraine is interested in strengthening trade and economic relations with India. The most promising directions are agricultural exports, in particular sunflower oil, cooperation in the aviation industry, trade in pharmaceutical and industrial products, the report says. Share

Ukraine will also welcome the return of Indian students to Ukrainian educational institutions, Zelenskyy noted.

Modi said India will consistently support all efforts to achieve peace and end the ongoing "conflict" as soon as possible.

Had a good conversation with President @ZelenskyyUa on strengthening the India-Ukraine partnership. Conveyed India’s consistent support for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict. India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance guided by… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2024

Before talks with Zelenskyy, Modi spoke with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Reuters, Modi called Putin to congratulate him on his victory in the presidential "election" in Russia, and they also discussed Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Indian government said that Modi reaffirmed India's "consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward" and that the leaders agreed to deepen bilateral ties.

Kuleba will visit India

Citing two anonymous Indian officials, Reuters also reported that Ukrainian MFA chief, Dmytro Kuleba, will visit India next week.

They note that Kyiv seeks to secure support for its peace plan. This will be the first visit of a high-ranking Ukrainian official to India after the Russian invasion in 2022.