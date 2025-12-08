Zelenskyy met with Starmer, Macron and Merz in London — first details

The leaders of Germany, France, and Britain, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London, stressed the need for a "just and lasting" peace.
The fateful meeting of Ukraine's partners in London: what is known
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that "Ukraine's issues are resolved by Ukraine." He said today's talks are "a critical stage in the fight for peace."
Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Ukraine's allies for organizing the meeting and stressed that unity between Europe, Ukraine, and the United States is important. He also noted that today the leaders of the four countries must make "important decisions."
At the same time, the Ukrainian leader noted that there are things that Ukraine cannot do without the US and cannot do without the EU. According to him, it is necessary to "find a way to bring the EU and the US closer together" in order to agree on further steps.
The French leader noted that, together with other countries, he supports Ukraine and peace, and also emphasized that Europe "has trump cards up its sleeve."
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he was "skeptical about some of the details in the documents coming from the US."
This could be a defining moment for all of us, so we are trying to continue to support Ukraine. The fate of this country [Ukraine] is the fate of Europe.
Zelensky and Starmer moved on to bilateral talks, while Macron and Merz left the meeting. They refused to answer any questions from journalists.
