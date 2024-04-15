Zelenskyy posts photos of Ukrainian-made analogue of Russian "Lancet" kamikaze drone

Ukrainian counterpart of the Russian "Lancet" was presented to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi. This happened on April 13, the day of the employee of the defense-industrial complex.

Ukrainian "Lancet". What is known about him

The Ukrainian leader was shown a new model of barrage ammunition.

According to the developers, it can strike targets at an operational-tactical depth of 100+ kilometers.

The unmanned aerial vehicle, the name of which has not yet been released, is already being used on the front lines against Russian invaders.

For example, thanks to him, it was possible to successfully attack the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.

The UAV has an electric motor and is launched from a catapult, and the X-shaped fuselage provides it with high maneuverability and the ability to hit static and moving targets along various trajectories. In particular, it is able to enter the target at a right angle. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that a warhead weighing up to 3 kilograms can be installed on board the drone.

What is the peculiarity of the Ukrainian "Lancet"

According to the developers, its maximum speed does not exceed 180 km/h, so its main targets can be objects moving slower than 130 km/h.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the enemy Orlan-10, Zala and Lancets.

Theoretically, these could be helicopters hovering or flying past on opposite courses.

What is also important to understand is that a repeater drone works in tandem with barrage ammunition.

The main tasks of the latter are to find a target, track it in anticipation of a strike drone and control the consequences of a hit.

Thanks to the repeater, the barrage munition is able to work at long distances and with good communication.